U.S. should resolve issues involving Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles -White House
The United States needs to resolve issues involving Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system to achieve progress on other fronts, the White House said on Wednesday during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
"In order to achieve progress on other fronts, it is vital that we resolve the issues involving Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, strengthening our defense partnership," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
