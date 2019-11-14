REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Protesters blockade universities, stockpile makeshift weapons as chaos grips Hong Kong Anti-government protesters dug in at several university campuses across Hong Kong on Wednesday, setting the stage for further confrontations as police said violence in the Chinese-ruled city had reached a “very dangerous and even deadly level”.

BRITAIN-ELECTION/ UK PM Johnson promises to end 'unbearable' uncertainty around Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised he would end the “unbearable” uncertainty around Brexit if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying that political paralysis was affecting investment decisions in the country. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump impeachment hearings focus on Ukraine pressure campaign in first day

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testifying in the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Wednesday linked the president more directly to a pressure campaign on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. USA-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM/

U.S. proposes denying work permits to asylum seekers who enter illegally The Trump administration proposed a regulation on Wednesday that would bar most asylum seekers from applying for a work permit if they entered the United States illegally.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-CYBER-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: U.S. manufacturing group hacked by China as trade talks intensified - sources As trade talks between Washington and Beijing intensified earlier this year, suspected Chinese hackers broke into an industry group for U.S. manufacturers that has helped shape President Donald Trump’s trade policies, according to two people familiar with the matter.

TESLA-GIGAFACTORY-GERMANY/ Tesla CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin area'

Tesla Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker is going to build a new vehicle factory, “Gigafactory 4,” in the “Berlin area.” ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-ROLLING-STONES/ Unseen photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

A series of black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones’ first concert tour in 1963 will be seen by the public for the first time when they go on display in east London this month. TELEVISION-FRIENDS/

'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media Could “Friends” be getting back together, if only for a one night stand? The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six “Friends” actors and air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, a unit of AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Tennis-Nadal roars back to beat Medvedev from brink of defeat Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4).

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI/SILVA Soccer-Manchester City's Silva handed one-game ban over Mendy tweet

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one match and fined 50,000 pounds ($63,980) over a Twitter post concerning French team mate Benjamin Mendy, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY BRITAIN-DYSON AWARD/ (PIX) (TV)

Winner announced for James Dyson Award international design award The world-wide winner is announced for the James Dyson Award; an international design award that celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers.

14 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens

14 Nov HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO-VACCINE

Congo introduces second Ebola vaccination Health officials will begin vaccinating people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo with a second vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, to counter the more than year-long outbreak.

14 Nov SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

China to carry out Mars probe test in Hebei China National Space Administration (CNSA) is scheduled to conduct an obstacle avoidance test at a site in Hebei province, ahead of a planned mission to Mars. China said it aimed to send a probe to Mars in 2020.

14 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/HARKER Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the 25th Annual Certified Commercial Investment Member Joint Dinner, in Wilimington, Del. 13 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/INFRASTRUCTURE Philippines' presidential adviser on infrastructure speaks to foreign correspondents

Philippines' presidential adviser for flagship programs, Vince Dizon, speaks to foreign correspondents about the government's infrastructure projects. 14 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CLIMATE-EUROPE/EIB EIB board of directors discusses possible end of the bank's fossil fuel funding

The European Investment Bank's board of directors discusses possible end of the bank's funding of fossil fuel projects. 14 Nov

COLOMBIA-OIL/ Oil companies, gov't officials gather at annual Bogota conference

Oil and gas companies, government officials and industry experts will attend Colombia's annual oil and gas conference in Bogota. Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla is set to speak on Thursday. 14 Nov

ALGERIA-ENERGY/LAWMAKING Algerian parliament votes on new energy law, draft budget

Algeria's parliament will vote on Thursday on a new energy law aimed at making the sector, a critical source of foreign currency, more attractive to investors, and on the 2020 budget. Both must then be approved by the upper house of parliament. 14 Nov

INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION India releases WPI inflation data for Oct

India will release WPI inflation data for October on Nov 14 around 12 00 noon (Indian standard time) 14 Nov 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

MEGAFON-RESULTS/ Megafon to release Q3 results

Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, will announce its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at 10.00 (Moscow time). 14 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks in Philadelphia, Pa.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before the Third Annual Fintech Conference, in Philadelphia, Pa. 14 Nov 09:10 ET / 14:10 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL (TV) Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies on economic outlook before House Budget Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook before the House Budget Committee, in Washington. 14 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-GDP/ Colombia releases third quarter growth figures

Colombia will release gross domestic product growth figures for the third quarter. 14 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT GUINNESS-RECORDS/ (TV)

Guinness World Records Day People from around the make attempt world records hoping to make it into the history books and celebrate Guinness World Records day

14 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SUDAN-TOURISM/ (PIX) (TV)

Sudan hopes for more tourists after easing visa rules, upgrading pyramids Sudan expects tourist arrivals to pick up after the new transitional government eased visa rules and upgraded its main pyramids site, hoping to earn badly-needed hard currency to overcome its economic crisis.

14 Nov FRANCE-MONALISA/ (PIX) (TV)

Paris auction offers chance to buy your own Mona Lisa As the Louvre presents its blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition a Paris auction house offers fans the chance to buy their own version of his most famous work -- a high-quality 17th century copy of the "Mona Lisa" valued at 70,000-80,000 euros.

14 Nov FILM-EARTHQUAKEBIRD/ (PIX) (TV)

Alicia Vikander on making "different" film "Earthquake Bird" Oscar winner Alicia Vikander plays a murder suspect caught up in a love triangle in new film "Earthquake Bird", a thriller set in 1989 Tokyo.

14 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-CRISIS/BAGHDADI-MEETING (TV) U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers meet in Washington

Group of foreign ministers from U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State convene in Washington and discuss next step in wake of killing of group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 14 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong gears up for further unrest as more rallies expected Hong Kong gears up for further unrest as more protests and flash mobs are expected, in the wake of a death of a student protester last week and the shooting of another demonstrator this week.

14 Nov IRAQ-PROTESTS/YOUTH (PIX)

Iraq's young protesters: "Even if it takes 40 years, we're staying here" More than 300 people have died across Iraq since anti-government protests began in early October. But that hasn't deterred young people who, frustrated with years of empty promises from a political elite they say is endemically corrupt, flock to Baghdad's Tahrir Square daily. They say they will not leave until their demands - for jobs, basic services and respect from their political leaders - are met, even if it takes years.

14 Nov BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Britain's first December election in almost a century British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will vow to "end the groundhoggery of Brexit" if he wins next month's election, contrasting his plans with the opposition Labour Party which he will dismiss with a crude slur.

14 USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-RATINGS

How widely watched are the televised Trump impeachment hearings? Nielsen releases data on how many people watched the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a spectacle the United States has not seen in 20 years.

14 Nov USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-STONE

Jury expected to begin deliberations in Stone trial Jury is expected to begin deliberations in criminal trial of President Donald Trump's adviser, Roger Stone. Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

14 Nov INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog.

14 Nov TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan opposition party's presidential candidate holds press conference Presidential candidate for Taiwan's main opposition party, Han Kuo-yu, speaks to foreign media ahead of the island's key elections in January. Han, a mayor from China-friendly KMT party, is currently well behind President Tsai Ing-wen in most polls.

14 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrives in Seoul for annual security meeting U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrives in South Korea where he is expected to attend an evening event commemorating the U.S.-South Korea alliance with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

14 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT TUNISIA-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

Tunisia's new parliament to elect on Wednesday its speaker Tunisia's new parliament elect its speaker as it holds its first session on Wednesday. Moderate Islamist Ennahdha's chief Rached Ghannouchi is among prominent contenders for the post.

14 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SPOTLIGHT

Impeachment witnesses can expect abuse, death threats, veterans say John Dean entered the witness protection program. Valerie Plame feared for her children. As veterans of past political scandals that threatened the White House, they have a warning for the witnesses who are testifying against President Donald Trump in the ongoing public impeachment hearings. Life is about to change, it could get ugly, and death threats will become du jour.

14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

Democratic-led U.S. House pushes forward with impeachment probe of President Trump The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives pushes forward with the new public phase of its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump, the day after appearances by William Taylor, top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRICS-SUMMIT/LEADERS (PIX) (TV)

BRICS nations leaders arrive to Presidential Palace to hold summit The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy. Leaders arrive to Presidential Palace and participate at the family picture.

14 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT BRICS-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

BRICS nations leaders hold plenary session, attend official lunch The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy.

14 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS-MERKEL/ (TV)

Germany's Merkel speaks on global responsibility Germany´s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development hosts the event "One World - Our Responsibility" in Berlin. Keynote speakers are Chancellor Angela Merkel and Development Minister Gerd Mueller.

14 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

INDIA-COURT/TEMPLE (PIX) India's Supreme Court reviews verdict on women ban at southern temple

India's Supreme Court on Thursday will review its 2018 decision to lift a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age from entering a prominent Hindu temple in southern Kerala state, a controversial judgement that had led to widespread protests. 14 Nov 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

