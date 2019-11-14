International Development News
Development News Edition

UK urged to give women right to know what male colleagues earn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 05:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 05:31 IST
UK urged to give women right to know what male colleagues earn
Image Credit: Pixabay

Employers should be forced to tell female staff if they are paid less than men doing the same job, a British women's rights group said on Thursday, arguing that secrecy perpetuates inequality.

Women's rights group the Fawcett Society made the call for a new law obliging firms to disclose men's pay on 'Equal Pay Day' - the date after which the gender pay gap means British women are effectively working for free until the end of the year. "Equal pay for equal work is still a distant dream for many women," said chief executive Sam Smethers as the group released its latest report, "Why Women Need a Right to Know".

"Women need an enforceable 'Right to Know' what their colleagues earn so that they can challenge unequal pay." Britain's landmark 1970 Equal Pay Act gave women the right to equal wages to men doing the same job.

But as the act approaches its 50th anniversary, a lack of transparency over salaries means women struggle to know when they are being underpaid or to raise a legal challenge when the law is broken, said the Fawcett Society. About three in 10 women have no idea what their male counterparts earn, found a poll of 1,000 women for the organisation. More than a third of those who knew how they compared said their male colleagues were paid more.

Nearly eight in 10 British people believe a woman should be able to find out if she is paid less for equal work, according to a separate survey of about 2,000 men and women by the Fawcett Society. Business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry raised concerns the proposed law could be abused.

"If Right to Know were to be introduced, businesses would need protections to ensure that it could not be misused," said Matthew Percival, CBI director of people and skills policy. Britain has seen a number of high-profile equal pay disputes, including the resignation last year of Carrie Gracie as the BBC's China editor after she discovered she was paid less than some male peers.

The average pay gap for full-time workers is 13%, down from 14% a year ago, according to analysis by the Fawcett Society. The pay gap is driven by a number of factors including women's under-representation in senior roles, the impact on career progression of taking time out to raise children, and unequal pay to male colleagues at the same level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modis invitation to be the chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on buil...

Many Iraqis asking for brighter future, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Noting that the people of Iraq were at a critical juncture, the top UN Envoy in the country told parliamentarians there on Thursday that over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands have been peacefully voicing their genuine, legitimate, ...

Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump.Unlike the best reality TV shows ...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray faces 'Baby Fed' instead of Federer at ATP Cup

Former world number one Andy Murray is in line to play Grigor Dimitrov in the opening round of the inaugural ATP Cup, with Bulgaria qualifying among the final six teams in the nation-based tournament. Briton Murray, on the comeback trail af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019