Putin encourages BRICS to collaborate on anti-virus programs

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told fellow leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economy nations that he supports more cooperation in information and computing. "We would like the other countries to look at our advances in those areas to participate with us, including in anti-virus programs that are fundamental for the information sector," Putin said.

Speaking at an event for business executives, Putin also told the leaders of Brazil, India, China, and South Africa that Russia has proposed a data-exchange network to help small- and medium-sized companies in their nations to find suppliers more efficiently. The five leaders gathered in Brazil's capital underscored in speeches Wednesday night their greater integration aimed at boosting the countries' economic growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said mounting protectionism and threats in the world have eroded international trade and investment, weighing down global growth. China is in the midst of trade fight with the US that has caused economic forecasts to slide.

Still, Xi said, the outlook for continued Chinese growth provides opportunities for the world. "Looking forward, China's resolve to open its market remains unchanged and so does its positive growth trajectory," Xi said.

