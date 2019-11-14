International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-S.Africa's SAA cancels flights as employees plan strike over wages

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:13 IST
UPDATE 4-S.Africa's SAA cancels flights as employees plan strike over wages
Image Credit: Wikipedia

South African Airways (SAA) has canceled flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a pending strike by a majority of employees over a wage dispute and the state-run carrier's plans to cut jobs. The airline had hoped to avert the walkout with a revised wage offer but unions rejected it in talks on Thursday.

SAA has failed to turn a profit since 2011 while relying on state bailouts to fund a growing financing gap. The airline is also without a permanent chief executive and has yet to file annual results for the two most recent financial years because of concerns about its viability as a business.

Unions representing about 3,000 of its 5,000-member workforce said on Wednesday that cabin crew and other workers would strike over wages and plans to cut more than 900 jobs. The carrier said on Wednesday it might never recover if the strike by the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), went ahead. It has said the strike would cost it an estimated 50 million rand ($3.36 million) a day.

Unions are demanding an immediate 8% salary hike, SAA said on Thursday it would offer a 5.9% increase from April when it hopes to have secured the necessary funding. "As we continue to prepare for the strike tomorrow, we are hopeful that we will receive positive feedback from management on the issues that we have raised," Numsa spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola told reporters.

INDEFINITE STRIKE Only flights directly operated by SAA would be affected. Flights by subsidiaries Mango, SA Express and SA Air Link, as well as those of private operators, would not be affected, SAA said.

"The strike is an indefinite strike until management gives in to our demands," Hlubi-Majola said. Unions said the strike would begin at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday. They are calling on SAA's check-in, ticket sales, head office, technical staff, and ground staff to take part.

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, president of SACCA, said the new offer was unacceptable. "They really need to get serious, 5.9% simply won't cut it," Nsibanyoni-Mugambi added.

SAA flies around 6.8 million passengers annually to six continents with routes to New York, London, and Hong Kong among its eight international destinations. Two other unions at South African Airways (SAA) representing about 2,500 employees mostly in technical and mid-management jobs, said they would go to the labor court to block the state airline's plan to cut jobs.

"The timing was not good at all. How can you issue Section 189 (redundancy) notices while you are busy in a wage dispute. It's bad faith bargaining for SAA to come with this threat," said Frank Mackenzie, president of union AUSA. ($1 = 14.8839 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. wrong to push Turkey to drop Russian defences -Erdogan

Turkeys president Tayyip Erdogan said Washington was not right to propose that Ankara get rid of the Russian S-400 missile defences it purchased, calling it an infringement of sovereign rights, according to Turkish media. In a meeting at th...

New Ashok Nagar: 3 injured as parking dispute leads to scuffle

Three men were injured after a scuffle over a parking dispute in East Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday.One of the victims alleged that he was hit with a helmet, while another claimed h...

EU launches legal case against Britain over commission post

Brussels, Nov 14 AFP The EU on Thursday launched a legal case against London for failing to nominate a commissioner, despite the Brexit delay that keeps Britain in the bloc. The European Commission, the EUs executive arm has today sent a le...

California school shooting injures four, suspect in custody

Los Angeles, Nov 14 AFP At least four people were injured in a shooting at a high school north of Los Angeles Thursday, triggering a police hunt for the suspect who was later taken into custody. Police and ambulances swarmed the area around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019