REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL EUROPE-MACRON-GEOPOLITICS/

On Russia and EU enlargement, Macron pushes a radical agenda French President Emmanuel Macron’s stark description of the “brain death” of transatlantic military alliance NATO grabbed headlines last week, but his views on Russia and European Union enlargement may well have greater long-term impact.

SOUTHKOREA-USA/ North Korea rebuffs U.S. offer of December talks, urges halt in military drills

North Korea said on Thursday it had turned down a U.S. offer for fresh talks, saying it was not interested in more talks merely aimed at “appeasing us” ahead of a year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to show more flexibility in negotiations. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Constitution. CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

Student gunman kills two, wounds three at California high school before shooting self A California high school student pulled a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from his backpack and fired on fellow students as classes began on Thursday, killing two and wounding three others.

BUSINESS AUTOS-RELIABILITY/

Tesla sedans regain recommended status in Consumer Reports survey Tesla Inc’s Model 3 and S sedans both regained “recommended” status in Consumer Reports magazine’s annual reliability survey, allowing the electric carmaker’s overall standing to rise slightly.

TECH-ANTITRUST-GOOGLE/ Google antitrust probe to expand into Android: CNBC

The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Inc’s Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the unit’s flagship Android business, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-STARWARS-MANDALORIAN/ 'Mandalorian' creator Favreau teases more 'Star Wars' surprises

“The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau and cast members debuted the “Star Wars” series on Wednesday at a red-carpet event for fans and promised more surprises following the reveal of an unexpected new character in the first episode. FILM-FORD-V-FERRARI/

'Ford v Ferrari': racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph' You don’t need to be a motor racing fan to watch “Ford v Ferrari” because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel.

SPORTS GAMES-COMMONWEALTH-INDIA/

Commonwealth Games officials optimistic India will reverse 2022 boycott plans The likelihood of India boycotting the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to the absence of shooting as a medal sport appears to be fading, a senior official said on Thursday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-SUPERCUP/ Spanish state TV shuns Super Cup in Saudi over rights concerns

Spanish state broadcaster RTVE said on Thursday it would not bid to broadcast the upcoming Spanish Super Cup soccer tournament in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns. UPCOMING

RELIGION POPE-JAPAN/HIDDEN CHRISTIANS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Japan's "Hidden Christians" struggle to keep traditions alive When Pope Francis travels to Japan in November – only the second pontiff to make such a trip – Nagasaki authorities are hoping he will visit their city, not only to send a message of the horrors of atomic weapons, but to honour the sacrifices of the country’s “Hidden Christians”, who preserved their religion in secret despite torture and suppression from the 17th to the 19th century.

14 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-ECONOMY/TRADE India releases monthly trade data for October on Nov 15

India is expected to release monthly international trade data on Friday, Nov 15 after 5.00 pm (Officially there is NO fixed time for the release of data) 15 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 15 Nov

USA-AUTOS/LABOR Results expected in United Auto Workers ratification vote for new labor deal with Ford Motor Co

The final results in the ratification vote by United Auto Workers members for a proposed four-year labor deal with No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co are expected. 15 Nov

QANTAS-FLIGHT/ (TV) 'Double sunrise' flight completes journey from London to Sydney

Reuters travel on a Qantas test flight from London to Sydney showing a 'double sunrise', accompanied by the airline's CEO Alan Joyce and researchers. The route of more than 17,000km is expected to take up to 20 hours. CEO Alan Joyce is expected to hold a news conference upon arrival in Sydney. 15 Nov

COLOMBIA-OIL/ Oil companies, gov't officials gather at annual Bogota conference

Oil and gas companies, government officials and industry experts will attend Colombia's annual oil and gas conference in Bogota. 15 Nov

SAFRICA-SAA/ (TV) South African Airways employees to go on strike over wages

Unions representing more than half of South African Airways' workforce are expected to go on strike on Friday over salary demands, grounding domestic and international flights. 15 Nov

VENEZUELA-ECONOMY/EUROS (PIX) Venezuela central bank steps up euro cash delivery to banks

Venezuela's central bank has doubled the amount of euros in cash it provides local banks as hyperinflation and U.S. sanctions prompt a surge in use of the European currency, four sources familiar with central bank activities said. 15 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/DEERE-LAYOFFS (PIX) Deere workers grapple with fallout of Trump's trade war

Devin Spencer has been on edge ever since Deere & Co. decided to indefinitely lay off 50 of his colleagues at its East Moline, Illinois-based Harvester works facility, blaming reduced demand for its farm combines. He is not alone. President Donald Trump’s tariff war has left hundreds of workers at the facility with an uncertain future. 15 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SOUTHKOREA-USA/ (TV)

South Korea and the United States hold annual defence talks in Seoul U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo hold the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul.

15 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT INDONESIA-QUAKE/

Indonesia lifts tsunami alert after powerful quake causes panic A powerful earthquake struck near Indonesia's Moluccas islands on Thursday, prompting panicked residents to flee to higher ground, though a tsunami alert was later lifted and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

15 Nov CZECH-VELVETREVOLUTION/PRAGUE (PIX) (TV)

Tourist overflow stains Prague's rise 30 years after communism Prague has become one of the main hotspots for tourists in the former communist bloc, with increasing numbers of visitors drawn by its medieval architecture and party atmosphere. But long-time residents of the Czech capital's historic centre say it is increasingly difficult to live in the city, with high property prices and services catering more to sightseers than locals.

15 Nov TUNISIA-POLITICS/

Deadline for Tunisia's Ennahda to name choice of prime minister Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda, which came first in last month's parliamentary elections, must by Friday submit the name of its proposed nominee for prime minister. President Kais Saied will then formally ask the nominee to form a government.

15 Nov INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility, schools closed as Indian capital hit by hazardous smog Air pollution in New Delhi surges to hazardous level, prompting authorities to close schools for two days (Nov 14-15).

15 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong gears up for further unrest as more rallies expected Hong Kong gears up for further unrest as more protests and flash mobs are expected in university campuses, in the wake of a death of a student protester last week and the shooting of another demonstrator this week.

15 Nov USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on 2020 Democratic nomination The Reuters/Ipsos poll will measure support for candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and it will gauge the impact of a potential candidacy of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

15 Nov EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BOSNIA (TV)

Bosnia introduces 24-hour curfew for migrants amid citizens' protests Authorities in northwestern Bosnia introduce a 24-hour curfew for several thousand migrants accommodated in two camps in the region bordering Croatia, as citizens protest demanding closure of the camps and transfer of migrants to other parts of the Balkan country.

15 Nov GERMANY-CONGOREPUBLIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel, Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi speak to reporters German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Congo's President Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi with military honors in Berlin before they speak to reporters following their meeting on "the political situation in Congo and the region and likely the recent outbreak of Ebola in eastern Congo," according to the German government press office.

15 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-YOVANOVITCH

'I was very concerned:' Former U.S. ambassador Yovanovitch in impeachment spotlight Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch takes center stage in the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry on Friday, when she is scheduled to testify about events before and after President Donald Trump removed her from her post in Kiev.

15 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish PM, Scottish First Minister, UK's Gove speak at British-Irish Council Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and British government minister Michael Gove attend meeting of body set up as part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. News conference at 12.15

15 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Ex-envoy to Ukraine appears at public impeachment probe hearing U.S. House Intelligence Committee resumes series of open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump with an appearance by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. The House has also scheduled a behind-closed-doors testimony from David Holmes, the Taylor staffer who overheard a Trump call revealed in Wednesday's testimony.

15 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT AUSTRIA-HUNGARY/UNIVERSITY

Soros speaks at opening of Central European University's Vienna campus The Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros, opens its Vienna campus, after what it has described as its eviction from Hungary by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government.

15 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTHKOREA-BABYSHARK/ (PIX) (TV) Interview with co-founder of the South Korean firm behind 'Baby Shark'

A multimedia interview with the co-founder of the South Korean edutainment firm behind YouTube phenomenon and children’s beloved brand "Baby Shark". The "Baby Shark" song is the fifth most viewed video on YouTube with nearly 4 billion views, surpassing South Korea's hit music video “Gangnam Style”. Ryan Lee, the co-founder and CFO of SmartStudy, talks about plans for its next hit character animal, public listing and overseas expansion. 15 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30

FASHION-BECKHAM/ (PIX) (TV) Victoria Beckham speaks about her fashion business

Victoria Beckham speaks about her fashion business at a luxury conference in Paris organised by Vogue. 15 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE CHILE-PROTESTS/RIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

Mounting evidence of human rights abuses by Chilean security forces Four rubber bullets lodged deep into Camila Miranda's thigh and groin. A swollen, ruptured right eye after a gas canister exploded into Natalia Aravena's face. Eighteen year old Lenny Montanare's bloodied hand and back. The disfigured face of Alex Nunez, beaten to death.

15 Nov SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/SWIMMING-SUN (PIX) (TV) CAS public hearing of WADA appeal against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and FINA at CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) holds a public hearing of the appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA). In a break from usual procedure, this public hearing is held at the Conference Centre of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Montreux. 15 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

