International Development News
Development News Edition

Lighting strikes kill 26 in Pakistan's Sindh province

As many as 26 people, including women and children, were killed in Pakistan's Sindh province due to lightning following heavy rains.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:31 IST
Lighting strikes kill 26 in Pakistan's Sindh province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 26 people, including women and children, were killed in Pakistan's Sindh province due to lightning following heavy rains. The lightning incidents took place in the areas of Mithi, Chhachhi and Ram Singh Sodho village in Tharparkar district after widespread rains began battering the desert region late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, reports Dawn news.

Moreover, dozens of animals have been killed in the region during the last 24 hours. The incidents of thunder strike took place at Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Chhachhro and other areas of Tharparkar.

An incident of thunderbolt in Kotdiji in Khairpur district set a tree on fire. According to rescue officials, several injured have been shifted to different hospitals, including the district Civil Hospital Mithi.

Adding that over 16 injured were shifted to health facilities since Wednesday late evening, officials confirmed that at least 10 bodies were brought to different hospitals in the region. On Thursday, the district administration issued a notification of emergency across the district, cancelling leaves of employees of all departments.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Investment in education can enhance India's economic growth: OP Jindal Global University (JGU)

Mumbai Maharashtra India Nov 15 ANINewsVoir India will significantly lag behind other nations like China and South Korea if financial investment in higher education is not increased substantially. The private sector has a parallel responsib...

RPT-On Russia and EU enlargement, Macron pushes a radical agenda

French President Emmanuel Macrons stark description of the brain death of transatlantic military alliance NATO grabbed headlines last week, but his views on Russia and European Union enlargement may well have greater long-term impact.His bl...

Decision on odd-even extension to be taken on Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call on extending the odd-even scheme would be taken on Monday as the air quality is expected to improve in the next two-three days. We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenienc...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Isles edge Leafs for 12th win in 13Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period Wednesday night, as the red-hot New York Islanders ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019