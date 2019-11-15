Lighting strikes kill 26 in Pakistan's Sindh province

As many as 26 people, including women and children, were killed in Pakistan's Sindh province due to lightning following heavy rains. The lightning incidents took place in the areas of Mithi, Chhachhi and Ram Singh Sodho village in Tharparkar district after widespread rains began battering the desert region late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, reports Dawn news.

Moreover, dozens of animals have been killed in the region during the last 24 hours. The incidents of thunder strike took place at Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Chhachhro and other areas of Tharparkar.

An incident of thunderbolt in Kotdiji in Khairpur district set a tree on fire. According to rescue officials, several injured have been shifted to different hospitals, including the district Civil Hospital Mithi.

Adding that over 16 injured were shifted to health facilities since Wednesday late evening, officials confirmed that at least 10 bodies were brought to different hospitals in the region. On Thursday, the district administration issued a notification of emergency across the district, cancelling leaves of employees of all departments.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country. (ANI)

