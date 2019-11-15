International Development News
Development News Edition

Jihadist stuck on Turkey-Greece borders returned to US: minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:57 IST
Jihadist stuck on Turkey-Greece borders returned to US: minister
Image Credit: ANI

A suspected US jihadist, trapped for days between the Turkish and Greek borders, was sent back to the United States Friday, Turkey's interior minister said. "The American on the shared border with Greece has just been expelled from Istanbul by plane to the United States," Suleyman Soylu was quoted as saying by Turkish media.

The man, identified as Muhammad Darwis B, a US citizen of Jordanian descent, was captured in Syria on suspicion of ties to the Islamic State group, according to state news agency Anadolu. Turkish authorities say the US had initially refused to accept him, and that he chose deportation to Greece, only for Greek authorities to refuse him entry on Monday.

He was trapped in no-man's land between the borders, next to Turkey's northeastern province of Edirne, though Turkish border guards gave him food and a car to sleep in at night, according to Anadolu. There was an apparent breakthrough on Thursday when Turkey said the US "committed to taking him back".

Turkey has criticized Western countries for not taking back captured members of IS and has lately publicized its efforts to deport jihadists back to their countries of origin. It follows criticism of Turkey's offensive last month against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, which Western governments complained would undermine the fight against IS.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last week that Turkey had nearly 1,200 foreign members of IS in custody, and had captured 287 during the offensive in Syria. The Hurriyet newspaper said Wednesday that 959 suspects were being prepared for deportation, with the largest numbers coming from Iraq, Syria, and Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CBI registers case against Amnesty International for violation of FCRA; carries out searches

The CBI on Friday registered a case against Amnesty International India and three of its associate organisations for alleged violation of laws pertaining to Rs 36 crore foreign fundings, officials said. After the case was registered, the CB...

UPDATE 1-Tunisia's Ennahda names Habib Jemli as choice for PM

Tunisias moderate Islamist Ennahda, which came first in last months parliamentary elections, has named Habib Jemli, a former junior agriculture minister, as its choice to become prime minister, party spokesman Imed Khemiri said on Friday.Pr...

Earthquake-like brain-wave bursts found to be essential for healthy sleep: Study

A new research on rats has shown that cortical arousals and brief awakenings during sleep exhibit non-equilibrium dynamics and complex organisation across time scales, which are necessary for spontaneous sleep-stage transitions and for main...

WRAPUP 7-Highway blockade reveals splits in Hong Kong protest movement

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters partially unblocked a key highway on Friday and then blocked it again during the evening rush hour, exposing splits in a movement that has been largely leaderless in months of often violent unrest.Activist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019