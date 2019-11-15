Indian national arrested for attempting to rape Nepali girl

An Indian national was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a girl in Nepal's Dhading district, police said here on Friday. The 30-year-old accused, a resident of Ayodhya town in Uttar Pradesh, was on a business trip to Dhading, police said.

The man deals in clothes, they said. The man was arrested from Gajuri area of Dhading for attempting to rape a 21-year-old Nepali girl, police said.

In another incident, a Nepali man was arrested from Kailali district for illegally possessing Indian currency. Acting on a tip-off, police carried a search on the house of Motiram Jaishi and seized Indian currency worth Rs 1.25 million from a plastic bucket buried in his garden.

As per preliminary investigations, the man fled India after stealing the money, police said, without revealing any further detail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)