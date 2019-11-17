China, U.S. had "constructive" phone call on trade - Xinhua
China and United States had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday, state media Xinhua said.
China's Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were on the call. The two sides discussed each other's core issues for the first phase of an initial trade agreement, and agreed to maintain dialogue, according to Xinhua.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
