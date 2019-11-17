International Development News
Development News Edition

EU offers technical assistance to Pak for FATF action plan implementation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:49 IST
EU offers technical assistance to Pak for FATF action plan implementation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union has offered technical assistance to Pakistan for the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan by the country, according to a media report. A joint press release issued at the conclusion of the 10th session of the European Union-Pakistan Joint Commission in Brussels on Friday said the two sides emphasized the importance of the implementation of FATF action plan by Pakistan, the Dawn reported.

Global terror financing watchdog FATF last month retained Pakistan on its 'Grey List' till February next year for its failure to take adequate action against money laundering and terror financing. Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the Black List with Iran and North Korea.

The Pakistan side at the meeting appreciated the EU's offer of technical assistance. Implementation of 'GSP-Plus', issues hampering trade and investment, and improving the business climate remained the focus of the discussion during the meeting.

The plenary of the joint commission was preceded by meetings of sub-groups on trade, development cooperation, democracy, governance, rule of law and human rights on November 13-14, the daily said. The next session of the joint commission will be held in Islamabad in 2020. The two sides undertook to hold the next political dialogue in Islamabad that would contribute towards the EU-Pakistan strategic dialogue at high representative and foreign minister-level at mutually agreed dates in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analyzing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

C'garh govt seeks time to give details sought in PIL on notifying tiger reserve

The state government has sought more time from the Chhattisgarh High Court to submit details of steps taken by it for issuing notification for constitution of Guru Ghasidas tiger reserve. The move comes following public interest litigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019