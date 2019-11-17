International Development News
Development News Edition

2 Indian-origin drivers in line for UK's top bus driver award

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:51 IST
2 Indian-origin drivers in line for UK's top bus driver award

Two Indian-origin drivers have made it to a six-member shortlist to crown the Top National Bus Driver at the UK Bus Awards next week. Gurnam Singh who covers bus routes in Swindon town in South West England and Jatinder Kumar who drives passengers in Nottingham in the Midlands region will go head to head in the category at an awards gala in London on Tuesday.

"When you're nominated the dream's started," Kumar told his local 'Nottinghamshire Live' newspaper. "I never thought about that. I was a really normal person, struggling for a job. It's something I never thought about. Now, it's a dream," he said.

The 37-year-old has worked for Nottingham City Transport (NCT) since 2008 and hails from Nanda Chaur village near Hoshiarpur in Punjab. He has two older sisters in India and Kumar's bus driver salary has helped support their education back home.

"My sisters were studying, they were really good but obviously we needed money to send them to university. Then I stepped up. I said to dad I will start work, that's where it started," recalled Kumar. One of his sisters has gone on to become a teacher and the other now has her own beauty parlour.

Anthony Carver-Smith, NCT marketing manager, told the newspaper: "We are very proud of Jatinder's shortlisting for the Top National Bus Driver in the UK Bus Awards. "Jatinder has received numerous commendations from customers on his Lilac Line buses and was described as a perfectionist and true asset to NCT by the mystery travellers when he was crowned NCT's Driver of the Year at the beginning of the year."

Gurnam Singh, who works for the Stagecoach bus company in Swindon, was also named Customer Service Driver of the Year by his firm. Customer commendations for the turbaned Sikh bus driver described him as "a credit to Stagecoach" with "an amazing attitude where nothing is ever too much trouble".

Initially called the Bus Industry Awards, the annual event was re-branded as the UK Bus Awards in 2005 - the tenth year of its existence. The scheme is operated and financed by an independent not-for-dividend company, the Bus Industry Awards Ltd, to promote the public transport industry in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Protesters regain control of third bridge in Baghdad

Iraqi protesters regained control of a third bridge leading to Baghdads Green Zone on Sunday, taking further ground in the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades. Security forces used tear gas and stun bombs to prevent pr...

Trump says N Korea went too far in calling Biden 'rabid dog'

Washington, Nov 17 AFP US President Donald Trump issued a rare -- if tepid -- defense of Joe Biden on Sunday, saying Pyongyangs depiction of him as a rabid dog who should be beaten to death went a bit too far. Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Ve...

All-party meet: PM says open to discuss all issues; Oppn raises Farooq's detention, economy slowdown

Ahead of Parliaments winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured an all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues, while the opposition raised concerns over economic slowdown and farm distress and s...

US businesswoman says 'heartbroken' by Britain's Johnson

A US businesswoman at the center of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favoritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left heartbroken and humiliated by the British prime minister. Jennifer Arcuri, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019