No one should underestimate China's will to safeguard sovereignty -formin spokesman

  • Reuters
  • Hong Kong
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 13:40 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 13:30 IST
No one should underestimate China's will to safeguard sovereignty -formin spokesman
No one should underestimate China's will to safeguard its sovereignty and Hong Kong's stability, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing on Monday.

The Asian financial hub is witnessing a violent standoff between police and protesters barricaded in at one of its universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

