No one should underestimate China's will to safeguard sovereignty -formin spokesman
No one should underestimate China's will to safeguard its sovereignty and Hong Kong's stability, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing on Monday.
The Asian financial hub is witnessing a violent standoff between police and protesters barricaded in at one of its universities.
