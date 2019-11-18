International Development News
SunExpress to buy 10 of troubled 737-8 Max jets

  PTI
  Dubai
  Updated: 18-11-2019 18:15 IST
Dubai, Nov 18 (AP) The Turkish airline SunExpress has announced it will be buying 10 of the troubled Boeing 737-8 Max jets, grounded globally after crashes, worth $1.2 billion. SunExpress, based in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya, said on Monday this brings its Max fleet order to 42 overall. The order was for the 737 Max 8 valued at $1.2 billion at list prices.

SunExpress CEO Jens Bischoff made the announcement at the Dubai Airshow. He said it would add to 32 already on order. The deal has a list price of $1.2 billion but manufacturers typically offer better prices. The planes have been taken out of service after crashes in Indonesia and in Ethiopia killed 346 people.

It's unclear at what price the airline agreed to. Boeing is currently in talks about compensation with airlines impacted by the grounding of the aircraft and has agreed to settlements with many families of victims on the two Max jet flights that crashed. (AP) IND

