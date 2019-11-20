International Development News
Development News Edition

Struggling with influx, Greece gets tough with asylum seekers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:40 IST
Struggling with influx, Greece gets tough with asylum seekers

Greece will shut down overcrowded refugee camps on its outlying islands and replace them with more restrictive holding centers, authorities said on Wednesday. Living conditions for thousands of people in camps on five Aegean islands have been decried by aid groups as appalling. The country is currently struggling with a resurgence in migrant and refugee arrivals.

Greece's newly-elected conservative government has vowed to tighten its borders and clear away bottlenecks in asylum vetting procedures. Parliament approved tougher asylum guidelines this month. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities would create "closed pre-departure centers", which would make it easier to control the movements of asylum seekers and prevent them from slipping across to the mainland undetected.

"They cannot circulate in the country without restrictions, and because a clear message should be sent to those planning, or thinking of coming to the country illegally when they aren't entitled to asylum," he said. "They should realize... if they give money to a trafficker to bring them to Greece they will lose it."

The number of refugees and migrants arriving in Greece this year has been the highest since 2015-2016, when more than a million people fleeing conflict arrived in Europe, mainly using the sea route between Turkey and Greece. The centers that will close include the notorious Moria camp on the island of Lesbos. Created to accommodate 3,000 people, more than 15,000 people are crammed into the facility. It will be replaced with a closed facility that will process new arrivals and people whose asylum applications were rejected.

Greek Deputy Defence Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis said authorities would also create a single agency tasked with border protection. About 36,400 asylum seekers and refugees were being held in overcrowded camps on the Aegean islands close to Turkey as of Nov. 17, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

Greek authorities say they hope to move up to 20,000 people to the mainland by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi hikes portfolio management scheme limit to Rs 50 lakh, networth requirement to Rs 5 cr

With a view to keep retail investors away from portfolio management schemes PMS, Sebi on Wednesday decided to raise the minimum investment amount of clients for such schemes to Rs 50 lakh from the earlier Rs 25 lakh. Besides, it has decided...

Boxing-American Martin gets four-year ban for anti-doping violation

American boxer Ryan Martin has been suspended for four years by UK Anti-Doping UKAD on Wednesday after testing positive for prohibited substances last year. Martin tested positive for the presence of androsterone and etiocholanolone, which ...

Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to nine people

A 29-year old brain dead woman gave a new lease of life to nine people with her family donating vital organs here. P Nandhini met with an accident near Avinashi in Tirupur district on November 17 and was immediately brought to Kovai Medica...

Live Like a Maharaja on Airbnb

Jaipurs Royal Family becomes Airbnbs first Royal Hosts, listing their family home, the City Palace of Jaipur on Airbnb New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The 300 year old City Palace of Jaipur, home to Jaipurs Royal Family, has p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019