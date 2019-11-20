Russian GDP grows 2.2% y/y in Oct -economy ministry

The Russian economy grew by 2.2% in year-on-year terms in October after expanding by 1.9% in the previous month, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The economy ministry said the pick up in economic growth in October had exceeded its expectations but was not sustainable.

A month earlier, the economy ministry reported a 2.0% gross domestic product growth for September.

