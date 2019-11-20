Yemen's Houthis say they shot down a Saudi-led coalition warplane -spokesman

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Wednesday it shot down an F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition near the border with Saudi Arabia.

"Our air defense systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saada province," the group's military spokesman said in a Twitter post.

There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition that has been battling the group for more than four years.

