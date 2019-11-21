Saudi-led coalition says Yemen Houthis claim of shooting down warplane is incorrect

Spokesman Turki al-Malki for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Wednesday that "Yemen Houthis claim of shooting down a coalition F-15 warplane is incorrect", according to the Saudi state news agency.

Yemen Houthis said on Wednesday that they had intercepted a coalition warplane near the border with Saudi Arabia.

