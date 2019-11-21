International Development News
News Roundup: Philippine students turn littered dog poo into bricks; 'The ducks have won': French court says they may keep on quacking

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'The ducks have won': French court says they may keep on quacking

The ducks on a small French smallholding may carry on quacking, a French court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a neighbor's complaint that the birds' racket was making their life a misery. The court in the town of Dax ruled that the noise from the flock of around 60 ducks and geese kept by retired farmer Dominique Douthe in the foothills of the Pyrenees, southwestern France, was within acceptable limits, broadcaster France 3 said.

Philippine students turn littered dog poo into bricks

A group of secondary school students in the Philippines has found a way to convert poo from stray dogs into a mixture for bricks, aiming to rid city streets of excrement and potentially even lower construction costs. As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular "bio bricks".

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

