International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran releases British-Iranian academic on bail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:25 IST
Iran releases British-Iranian academic on bail

Tehran, Nov 21 (AFP) A British-Iranian anthropologist held in Iran for three months has been released on bail, his wife told state news agency IRNA on Wednesday. "Kameel Ahmady was released on Sunday evening on a 500 million (toman, USD 42,000) bail after three months of temporary detention," IRNA quoted Shafagh Rahmani as saying.

Iran confirmed Ahmady's arrest in October, less than three months after the detention of Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was publicised. French anthropologist Christian Bromberger wrote in August that Ahmady was "recently arrested", in an article published on the French edition of The Conversation website.

Author of a book in English titled "In the Name of Tradition: Female Genital Mutilation in Iran", Ahmady holds dual British and Iranian citizenship, according to Bromberger, himself an Iran specialist. IRNA said Ahmady had researched and published books on "child marriage, white marriage (unmarried cohabitation), child labour in Tehran as well as identity and ethnicity in Iran."

Ahmady is subject to a "preliminary investigation" on suspicion of "links to foreign countries and institutes affiliated with foreign (intelligence) services," said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili in a press conference in October. On 15 July, French authorities announced Adelkhah had been arrested in Iran. Esmaili confirmed her arrest the next day.

A specialist in Shiite Islam, Adelkhah is the research director at the Centre for International Studies and Research at Sciences Po University in Paris. Roland Marchal, a colleague of Adelkhah and a researcher at Sciences Po in Paris, was also arrested in June and accused of "collusion against national security", according to his lawyer Saeed Dehghan. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Chawrasia fights his way back to European Tour; finishes 4th in Q-School

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia, on Thursday won back his European Tour card with a sterling performance over 108 holes to finish fourth at the six-round Q-School event played at two courses of the Lumine Golf Club here. Chawrasia, a four-time ...

Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by JW Marriott New Delhi

The famed and resounding luxury presented by JW Marriott New Delhi made its comeback with the second subsequent year of The Experience Series 2.0 in partnership with BMW and JW Marriott Chandigarh. This collaboration marked the similarity ...

Web series more up my street: Soni Razdan

Veteran actor Soni Razdan on Thursday said working in a web series is more relatable for her than working in TV shows. The actor, who was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff action entertainer War, said the digital medium offers an...

Tech M, Business Finland ink MoU for R&D in 5G, 6G

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Business Finland for research and development in 5G and 6G. Tech Mahindra will develop, pilot and implement state-of-the-art digital products and services to f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019