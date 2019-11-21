International Development News
Development News Edition

Little cheer for Beaujolais Nouveau as U.S. tariffs guzzle profits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:45 IST
Little cheer for Beaujolais Nouveau as U.S. tariffs guzzle profits
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/ by khawkins04

Beaujolais Nouveau wine lovers made merry as this year's first bottles were uncorked, but producers faced the sobering truth of a dip in margins due to new tariffs imposed by the United States, their second-biggest export market.

Barrels of this season's vintage, a red made from Gamay grapes in the Beaujolais region, were rolled through the streets of Lyon in a traditional torchlit procession. As the clock struck midnight on the third Thursday of November, bottles were popped open for late-night drinkers wearing "I Heart Beaujolais" T-shirts.

This year's Beaujolais Nouveau Day celebrations come a month after the U.S. imposed a 25% tax on French wine and other EU goods in response to illegal EU aircraft subsidies. "This is going to be a hard blow, we will need to work hard to bounce back," said Jean-Baptiste Duperray a producer of the popular young wine, fermented for just a few weeks before hitting shelves around the world.

U.S. Beaujolais lovers will see little impact on their wallets, with prices remaining between $10 to $15 per bottle as dealers dug into their own pockets to hold prices steady, David Ratignier, vice-president of the Inter Beaujolais Association, said. "This is what has enabled us to maintain our volumes, to maintain the Beaujolais Nouveau's release in the United States. So we can say it's gone pretty well after all," he said.

The U.S. is the second-largest export market for the light-colored red, with 13,337 hectolitres shipped in 2018, accounting for more than 15% of total exports and almost 8% of production. In Japan, the top importer of Beaujolais Nouveau, men, and women in straw hats, swimming shorts and bikini tops, and their children in floaters soaked themselves in a "wine bath" that matched the color of the vintage to mark its 2019 launch.

Beaujolais Nouveau winemakers said they had little choice but to absorb U.S. President Donald Trump's additional tariff, monitor sales and hope it was short-lived. "We realized (U.S. policy) can change in a morning with a simple tweet from Mr. Trump. If Trump changes his mind overnight, everything will be ok," Ratignier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Electoral bonds brought in clean money in electoral politics: BJP

Hitting back at the Congress over the issue of electoral bonds, the BJP said on Thursday the alliance of the defeated and the dejected corrupt politicians do not want clean, tax-paid transparent money to fund elections.Electoral bonds broug...

Soccer-Mourinho says Spurs' doors will always be open for 'incredible' Pochettino

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino and backed the Argentine to find happiness again at a different club. Speaking in his first news conference ahead of Saturdays Premier Leagu...

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM over death of schoolgirl due to snakebite

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, saying the schools crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention of the state gover...

Trai asks telcos for list of disconnected numbers to enable clean up of databases by banks, others

Trai on Thursday asked telcos to submit, on a monthly basis, lists of permanently disconnected mobile numbers on the authoritys website in a bid to enable companies which use subscriber mobile numbers for identification and authentication t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019