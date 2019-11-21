International Development News
Development News Edition

EU doubles emergency aid for Afghanistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:44 IST
EU doubles emergency aid for Afghanistan
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union has more than doubled its emergency aid for Afghanistan to 77 million euros this year because of "the worsening humanitarian situation," a European Commission spokeswoman said Thursday. The extra 40 million euros (USD 44 million) allocated will go to emergency healthcare, shelter, water, and protection for children and women, a Commission statement said.

Around 80 percent of the total aid goes directly to Afghanistan, with the rest split between neighboring Iran and Pakistan, which together host six million Afghan refugees. "Not only has the conflict between the government and non-state armed groups intensified since the beginning of the year, but devastating floods have also hit this war-torn country," said the EU's commissioner for humanitarian aid, Christos Stylianides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson's party raises 26 times more in donations than Labour

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition Labour Party in the first week of the official British election campaign. The Conservatives raised 5.7 million pounds 7.4 ...

UPDATE 4-Trump ex-Russia adviser Hill tells U.S. lawmakers to stop promoting 'falsehoods'

President Donald Trumps former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote politically driven falsehoods that cast doubt on Russias interference in the 2016 U.S. e...

UPDATE 1-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of w...

Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there was clear evidence that Donald Trump used his office for his own personal gain and undermined national security, as lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into the Republican pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019