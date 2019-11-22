International Development News
Development News Edition

Reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a matter of religious freedom says Tibetan leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:18 IST
Reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a matter of religious freedom says Tibetan leader
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Tibetan people have the complete ownership over the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, a top Tibetan leader has said while asserting that the community would accept no role of China on this issue. In July, China made it clear that the successor of the Dalai Lama has to be decided within China.

Senior Chinese officials and experts said the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the Chinese government and the selection should take place within the country based on an over 200-year old historical process. "The idea or the concept of reincarnation was invented by us 800 years ago on 4000 meters high Tibetan plateau. So we have complete ownership over it. We have complete patent over it," Lobsang Sangay, President, Central Tibetan Administration said in his address to the Heritage Foundation think-tank.

"I know China is a major factor. They make a lot of duplicates. But as far as reincarnation is concerned they have no chance because it was manufactured 4,000 meters high and pristine mountains and freshwater. So, we have complete copyright over it," the top Tibetan leader said asserting the Tibetan community would accept no role of Chinese on the issue of reincarnation. "Reincarnation was invented by us and what we are saying is as far as reincarnation it's a matter of religious freedom. It is a matter of separation of church and state, where a state should not interfere in the matter of the church," he told the audience.

So, the Dalai Lama's reincarnation or for that matter any reincarnated lamas should be decided by reincarnated lamas and no one else, he said. "That's our argument," he said, adding that the US State Department has said on record that it completely agrees with the Tibetan version on reincarnation.

The Dalai Lama is 84 years old now and the issue of his successor has gained prominence in the last couple of years in the wake of his health issues. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 following a crackdown on an uprising by the local population in Tibet.

India granted him political asylum and the Tibetan government-in-exile is based on Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh since then. The Trump administration is with the people of Tibet on religious freedom. In his keynote address before the top American think-tank, Sangay said that freedom is under attack in Tibet and warned that what China does with Tibet today implements over other minorities and other parts of the world later.

Having been to many capitals around the world, one can clearly see that the Chinese government is trying to restructure the United Nations, he said, adding that China is now the second-largest donor to the United Nations after the US. Sangay said that the Chinese government is trying to redefine human rights and they have passed two resolutions in the UN Human Rights Council where essentially development precedes over democracy food precedes over freedom. Chinese influence, he said, is growing very strong in multilateral agencies.

Referring to his recent trip to Brussels wherein he was trying to establish a Tibetan intergroup in the European Union Parliament, he said that as many as 17 countries from European Union and Europe have signed up with China. "Europe is divided now. There are 17 countries which in way support or side with the Chinese government," he said.

"Freedom is under attack," the Tibetan leader said. "We have been going around and telling the international community that such human rights violations are taking place in Tibet. Often the countries will say well it's a sad case in Tibet but you are an exception, we can make deals with China, we can do business with China, we can have a diplomatic relationship with China," he said.

"That was mainly the narrative and that was the approach. Now with the crisis in Hong Kong and Xinjiang and especially we should not forget what's happening in Mongolia as well, it validates our argument. We are not an exception. It is the system you're dealing with. It's the socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era," he said. Sangay said that China in recent months, has gone on a publicity overdrive on reincarnation, as he referred to the common theme of the 17 foreign journalists who were recently taken from Beijing to Tibet.

"India is a huge country and already the Chinese government is threatening India. Now you can imagine, what the Chinese government is doing to the rest of the world which are much smaller than India. So clearly freedom is under attack and we are being challenged and pushed," the Tibetan leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...

SKorea 'to extend' military pact with Japan: media

Nagoya, Nov 22 AFP South Korea will extend a critical military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, Japanese media reported on Friday, just hours before the pact was due to expire as the two US allies row. National broadcaster NHK and...

Take 5: Browns' missing piece, Cowboys-Patriots clash

Heavyweight clashes in Foxborough, Mass., and Santa Clara, Calif., headline a juicy Week 12 slate, but were going to start first with the Cleveland Browns. At 4-6, the Browns remain playoff long shots, but theyve unveiled perhaps the league...

Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU against the hostel fee hike. In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019