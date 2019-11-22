International Development News
Development News Edition

China releases shortened market access negative list

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:13 IST
China releases shortened market access negative list
Image Credit: ANI

China on Friday unveiled a shortened negative list to expand market access for both domestic and foreign investors, amidst a marked slowdown in the country's economy. The negative list refers to the sectors and businesses that are off-limits or restricted for private investors.

The 2019 version of the list includes 131 items, which is 20 fewer than the 2018 list, the official media reported. The items removed from the list mostly include the services industry like the establishment of nursing homes, social welfare institutions and fire control services, according to the National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC).

The introduction of the list will help the Chinese market play a decisive role in resource allocation, push forward the continuous ease of market access and stimulate the vitality of market entities, particularly the private economy, the top planning body said. Chinese experts said the new, shortened nationwide negative list for market access showed the country's commitment to further opening up its market and its efforts to provide equal treatment to domestic and foreign market entities.

As China faces increased uncertainties at home and abroad, the country is expected to exploit its advantage of large market scale to the fullest and advance economic development, said Guo Liyan, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research. Given the current context, the negative list plays a vital role in stabilizing investment and enhancing the impact of the Chinese market, he told the Global Times.

China introduced market access negative lists in December 2018, and Chinese authorities revise the list on an annual basis. Unlike the negative list for foreign investment market access which was released in June, the new, unified list applies to all market players including both domestic and foreign investors, the Global Times report said.

China's growth slumped to 6 percent in the third quarter of 2019, its lowest level in nearly three decades, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to overcome the impact of a bruising trade war with the US and sluggish domestic demand. The slowdown comes despite government efforts to support the economy, including measures such as tax cuts.

China's GDP had expanded 6.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2019 to about 69.78 trillion yuan (about USD 9.87 trillion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Scotland v Israel, Slovakia v Ireland in Euro 2020 playoff semis

Scotland will face Israel in the Euro 2020 playoff semi-finals at Hampden Park, while Ireland visits Slovakia following a draw on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. Steve Clarkes Scotland has assured a home match because they toppe...

UPDATE 3-South Korea reverses decision to suspend intelligence deal with Japan

South Korea on Friday said it would not suspend its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, in a dramatic, last-minute reversal that signalled a breakthrough after months of frigid relations over their painful wartime history. The decision, a...

Unhappy with probe, Pansare's kin seek change in investigator

The family of slain activist Govind Pansare on Friday filed an application seeking change of investigating officer in the case, even as the Bombay High Court cautioned that such requests could have a negative impact on the probe. The activ...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks inspection of VVPAT slips used in 2019 LS elections

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to Election Commission EC to inspect voter-verifiable paper audit trail VVPAT slips of electronic voting machine EVM machines used in 2019 General elections. The peti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019