U.S. Central Command says anti-IS operations to pick up in coming days, weeks
U.S. Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie said on Saturday there is 500 U.S. personnel in east Syria, adding he expected anti-Islamic State operations to pick up in the coming days and weeks.
McKenzie was speaking on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US Central Command
- Syria
- Bahrain