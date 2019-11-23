International Development News
Development News Edition

2 dead, 9 missing after fishing boat sinks off Morocco

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rabat
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 19:09 IST
2 dead, 9 missing after fishing boat sinks off Morocco

Rabat (Morocco), Nov 23 (AP) Morocco says two people have died and nine others are missing after a fishing boat with at least 11 crew members aboard capsized off southwest Morocco. The Moroccan Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said the boat left the port of Tan Tan on Thursday afternoon in favorable weather without issuing any distress signals.

The bodies of two crew members were found Friday. Authorities were continuing search operations Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean, hoping to find the remaining fishermen. An investigation is underway into the cause of the sinking. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Landslides kill 24 people as heavy rains lash northwestern Kenya

At least 24 people, including seven children, have been killed by landslides triggered by unusually heavy rains in northwestern Kenya, a local governor said on Saturday. The downpour began on Friday in West Pokot County, which borders Ugand...

Leopard skin seized, one arrested

A leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from a man by the police here on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, unit 8 of Crime Branch laid a trap on Sahakar Road in suburban Jogeshwari and nabbed a 38- year-old man who was moving around in a s...

IRCTC issues notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of food service in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday. The move is aimed ...

Gill takes lead after Day 1 of Champions Yacht Club FMSCI INRC

Competing for the first time after the ill-fated Jodhpur rally, seasoned Gaurav Gill took lead at the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on the incident-packed opening day day, here on Saturday. The day one was ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019