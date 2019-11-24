Thousands march in Paris against gender violence

Thousands of people marched in Paris on Saturday calling for an end of femicide and other forms of gender-based violence in the country and demanding the government to take strong action to prevent the same. The city was awash in a sea of purple placards and flags carried by the marchers to honour 130 women who activists say have been killed in France this year by a current or former partner. Many of these women had previously sought help from police.

"Every woman knows no one is going to listen to her," French lawyer Lorraine Questiaux told Al Jazeera. "There is already a culture that if you go to the police, you are not going to be understood, you are not going to be listened to, and that your case will be closed," she said. A French feminist grassroots collective #NousToutes said that as many as 100,000 marched in Paris, and 150,000 across France, hailing it as the biggest march against gender-based violence in French history. (ANI)

