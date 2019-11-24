Iran may be plotting a major attack: US General

The head of US military's Central Command on Sunday has warned that Iran remains on track to carry out a large-scale attack in the region said that Gulf nations were in danger. Referring to the major attack at the Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie told the New York Times, "My judgment is that it is very possible they will attack again."

McKenzie ruled out any possibility of a major attack on the Jewish state but said that Gulf nations were in danger. "It's the trajectory and the direction that they're on," The Times of Israel quoted him as saying. "The attack on the oil fields in Saudi was stunning in the depth of its audaciousness. I wouldn't rule that out going forward," he added.

Netanyahu last month said Iran was emboldened by the lack of a response to the series of attacks attributed to it. He vowed Israel would respond forcefully to any attack. The United States has recently increased its troop deployment in the Middle East. The Department of Defense has deployed more American troops to Saudi Arabia following mid-September attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq and a major oil field at Khurais. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi officials had blamed Iran for the attack.

Iran has denied US accusation over drone attacks on Aramco plants while Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi termed accusations as "meaningless and not comprehensible and are pointless."Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn attacks. (ANI)

