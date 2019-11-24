International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran may be plotting a major attack: US General

The head of US military's Central Command on Sunday has warned that Iran remains on track to carry out a large-scale attack in the region said that Gulf nations were in danger.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 12:47 IST
Iran may be plotting a major attack: US General
Pentagon (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The head of US military's Central Command on Sunday has warned that Iran remains on track to carry out a large-scale attack in the region said that Gulf nations were in danger. Referring to the major attack at the Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie told the New York Times, "My judgment is that it is very possible they will attack again."

McKenzie ruled out any possibility of a major attack on the Jewish state but said that Gulf nations were in danger. "It's the trajectory and the direction that they're on," The Times of Israel quoted him as saying. "The attack on the oil fields in Saudi was stunning in the depth of its audaciousness. I wouldn't rule that out going forward," he added.

Netanyahu last month said Iran was emboldened by the lack of a response to the series of attacks attributed to it. He vowed Israel would respond forcefully to any attack. The United States has recently increased its troop deployment in the Middle East. The Department of Defense has deployed more American troops to Saudi Arabia following mid-September attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq and a major oil field at Khurais. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi officials had blamed Iran for the attack.

Iran has denied US accusation over drone attacks on Aramco plants while Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi termed accusations as "meaningless and not comprehensible and are pointless."Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

New marker helps predict mice prone to alcohol addiction: Study

Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...

Ex-Lankan president Sirisena eyes return to Parliament, says expelled lawmaker

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...

NHL roundup: Rangers rally from four down to sink Habs

Jacob Trouba scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to break a 5-5 tie, and the visiting New York Rangers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5, on Saturday night. Trouba fired a wrist shot f...

Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami dies aged 77

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party RSP leader and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai due to old age-related illness on Sunday morning, family sources said. He was 77 and is survived by his wif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019