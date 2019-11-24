International Development News
Development News Edition

Suspected woman IS member returned to Germany

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:32 IST
Suspected woman IS member returned to Germany
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

A woman believed to have belonged to the so-called Islamic State (IS) group and her three children have arrived back in her home country Germany, police told AFP Sunday. The woman is the first adult female IS member to have been returned through official channels to Germany from Syria.

Named only as Laura H., the 30-year-old from Hesse state arrived at Frankfurt airport late Saturday on a flight from Erbil, Iraq. While Laura H. was not immediately arrested on arrival, she remains the subject of an investigation on suspicion of membership of a terrorist organisation as well as failure to properly care for her children, news weekly Der Spiegel reported citing security sources.

Her passport has been confiscated and she has been banned from leaving the country, while her children are being entrusted to a close relative, Spiegel added. According to the magazine, she travelled in 2016 from Giessen in central Germany to Syria with her children and her husband, a Somalia-born US citizen, where she joined IS.

She had already been linked to Salafist (Islamic fundamentalist) circles in Germany and allegedly posted an online call for aid donations for Syria that in reality went to a fundamentalist group. Following her husband's reported killing and her own capture by Kurdish security forces, Laura H. claims to have turned away from IS ideology.

A US aid organisation helped bring her to Erbil from the Al-Hol prison camp in northeastern Syria, Spiegel reported. Kurdish authorities have repeatedly urged Western countries to repatriate their nationals linked to IS, but they have been largely reluctant to do so.

A Turkish invasion of northern Syria last month sparked concern of a mass breakout from Kurdish-held jails and camps. Germany had already brought home a handful of orphans, but no adults until Saturday.

Austria, Belgium, Britain and France have also repatriated some orphaned children, while the United States has repatriated several women and their children. An Albanian boy taken by his mother to join IS in Syria returned to his home in Italy earlier this month.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kosovo have all repatriated dozens of women and children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

JNU forms high-level committee even as HRD ministry's committee report due

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration. According to a circular issued by JNU registrar...

Ban on Bodo insurgent group NDFB extended by another five years: MHA

The Centre has extended the ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group NDFB by another five years, saying the outlawed outfit has continued to indulge in violent activities, including killing and extortion, and undermine the countrys territori...

Buddhist circuit to have Chineese signage to attract tourists from China

In a major bid to woo Chinese tourists to India, the Union Tourism Ministry has decided to put up signage all across the Buddhist circuit in Chinese, sources said on Sunday. The ministrys decision to put up signage in foreign languages at m...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set 6 vehicles on fire

Six vehicles, including four tractors, one JCB machine and a motorcycle were allegedly set ablaze by Naxalites near Madonar village in Narayanpur district on Saturday. According to SP Mohit Garg, the vehicles were being used for the constru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019