Nepal court orders restriction on operation of India registered three-wheelers in Nepal

A Nepalese court on Sunday ordered the local authorities to restrict three-wheelers registered in India from operating in Rautahat district of southern Nepal that shares border with India. The Janakpur High Court in a order said that India registered vehicles had been carrying passengers across the border for a few years against the prevailing law and also were not paying custom as required by the country's law.

The order by the court came following a petition filed by a local transport entrepreneur against the operation of the Indian vehicle in the area. Authorities said thy were working out a plan on how to execute the court's order.

"The District Administration Office is working out a plan on how to implement the court order," Kiran Thapa, the Rautahat Chief District Officer, said.

