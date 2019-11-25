International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Navy SEAL case closed as far as top U.S. general concerned

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Navy SEAL case closed as far as top U.S. general concerned
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The top U.S. general said on Monday that as far as he was concerned the case of a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq was now closed, a day after Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navy's top civilian over the saga. Esper fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday over his handling of the sailor in question, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

"I think at this point the secretary of defense has made decisions (and) the case is now, in my view, it is closed," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a small group of reporters. He was speaking during a trip to the Middle East. He added that the hiring and firing of civilian leadership at the Pentagon was out of his purview as the top U.S. general.

"(Esper) has made decisions for good reasons, that are within his power to make decisions, and I'll support the secretary of defense in those decisions," Milley said. Trump, who publicly opposed taking away Gallagher's Trident pin and had intervened in the case to restore his rank, cheered the moves.

"The secretary of defense, President of the United States, are all part of the process and made a decision, as far as I'm concerned, it is case closed now and it is time to move on and address the national security of the United States," Milley said. Spencer last week suggested a possible split with Trump by telling Reuters that Gallagher should still face a peer review board.

The SEAL was acquitted by a military jury in July of murdering a captured and wounded Islamic State fighter in Iraq by stabbing him in the neck, but it convicted him of illegally posing with the detainee's corpse. That had led to his rank being reduced. The White House said in November that Trump had restored Gallagher's rank and had pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan. Critics had said such actions would undermine military justice and sent a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.

Milley said he believed that the U.S. military remained a disciplined force. "This case obviously raises a variety of questions, but in the main, I think the United States military remains and will always remain a very highly disciplined force."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Five arrested for crude oil pilferage in Assam

Five persons were arrested for allegedly pilfering crude oil from ONGC pipelines in Assams Jorhat district, police said on Monday. The accused were arrested on Sunday night from Dangdhora area under Titabor sub-division of the district, a ...

COLUMN-Oil rally pauses as hedge funds await trade talks: Kemp

Oil prices ran out of momentum last week as hedge fund managers stopped buying and realised some profits following a strong rally since the start of October.Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 29 million barrels in t...

Josh Hazlewood looking forward to pink-ball Test against Pakistan

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said he is looking forward to playing with the pink ball as his side is gearing up for their second Test match against Pakistan. Pink ball in Adelaide is a pretty similar length to red ball here. You want to g...

MMTC contracts to import 6,090 tonnes onion to boost supply, cut prices

Public sector trading firm MMTC has contracted to import 6,090 tonnes of onion to boost domestic supply and ease prices, according to sources. Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to improve the domestic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019