Muraleedharan meets New Zealand parliamentarians delegation, discusses to further strengthen ties

A delegation of New Zealand Parliamentarians on Monday met Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in the national capital and held a discussion to further strengthen New Delhi and Wellington Parliamentary ties, trade and connectivity. The delegation was led by Labour MP Greg O'Connor.

"Was a pleasure to receive New Zealand-South and South East Asia Parliament Friendship Group MPs this afternoon. Discussed measures to further strengthen Parliamentary ties, trade and connectivity," tweeted Muraleedharan. Earlier in the day, the visiting group also met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Sharma to share experiences relating to electoral management and administration in two countries.

"A delegation of New Zealand Parliamentarians led by Greg O'Connor met CEC Sh Sunil Arora in ECI today to share experiences relating to electoral management and administration in two countries," Sheyphali Sharan ECI spokesperson tweeted. (ANI)

