Two French citizens killed in Haiti -Foreign Ministry

Two French citizens have been killed in an attack in Haiti, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, without giving further details.

The French embassy in Haiti was seeking more information from local authorities, the ministry said.

French media reported that the couple had been shot dead at the weekend in Port-Au-Prince, after flying there to adopt a child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)