International Development News
Development News Edition

Activists march in front of Pak embassy in Japan, demand capital punishment for Hafiz Saeed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:28 IST
Activists march in front of Pak embassy in Japan, demand capital punishment for Hafiz Saeed
Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed Image Credit: ANI

Around 50 human rights activists rallied in front of Pakistan's embassy here in Japan on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed as they paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 carnage. Remembering the victims, the activists said that about 11 years ago, a cowardly act of terrorism took 166 innocent lives which included Indians and many non-Indians.

A Japanese citizen Hisashi Tsuda was also one of the victims of this terror attack in Mumbai who was on a business trip during the fateful day, said a statement issued by the activists. Investigations have pointed towards Saeed as a mastermind behind this attack who is a co-founder of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and also chief of Jamaat-ud-Da'wah (JuD), operating mainly from Pakistan, the activists said.

As a tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack as well as a tribute to victims of terror attacks elsewhere, around 40-50 human rights activists demonstrated in front of the Pakistan embassy in Tokyo, demanding capital punishment for Saeed, the statement said. The US has announced a bounty of USD 10 million on Saeed for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attack.

The Trump administration demanded justice for the victims of the Mumbai terror attack in which six Americans were among those who were killed. Saeed is a UN-designated terrorist. India has banned his organizations to LeT and JuD as terrorist organizations.

The US, the UK, the European Union, Russia, and Australia have also banned the LeT. However, Pakistan has been reluctant to take any concrete action against Saeed. It has also faced strict scrutiny and serious warnings from FATF (Financial Action Task Force) for its lack of action to curb terror financing by pro-terror groups and individuals, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Par nod to bill to declare 4 NIDs as institutes of national importance

The Parliament on Tuesday gave its nod to a Bill seeking to declare the National Institutes of Design NIDs in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance. The National Institute of Design Amendme...

Constitution represents people's hopes and aspirations: Jaishankar

The Constitution is a fundamental part of the lives of Indians and it represents peoples hopes as well as aspirations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.He was speaking at an event organised to mark the Constitution Day...

Introduction of Industrial Relation Code Bill deferred till Thursday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday deferred the introduction of the Industrial Relation Code Bill till Thursday, acceding to a demand from opposition parties. I have given the arrangement... to introduce the Bill after two days, the spea...

Committed to seeing those responsible for Mumbai terror attacks brought to justice: US

The United States on Tuesday offered deepest sympathies to the families of the victims of the 2006 Mumbai terror attacks and said it is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice. On the 11th anniversar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019