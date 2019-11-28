International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak SC set to announce verdict in Army chief Bajwa's tenure extension case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:30 IST
Pak SC set to announce verdict in Army chief Bajwa's tenure extension case

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday directed the government to present a new order for the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's service as it heard a plea against extending his tenure. For the third consecutive day, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the petition filed by a person named Raiz Rahi.

The apex court reserved the verdict till 1 PM. The important verdict would be announced by a 10-member full court. During Thursday's hearing, the court directed the government to present a new summary for the extension in Bajwa's service.

The bench also directed that the new summary should not mention any time period for which the service of army chief would be extended. It also directed that government should mention in the summary that it was prepared on the orders of the top court.

The bench also demanded documents related to the extension and pension of former Army chief General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and those related to the retirement his successor General Raheel Sharif. As the documents were not readily available, the court suspended the proceedings for 15 minutes to give time to the government to produce the papers.

When the hearing restarted, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor told the court that government has made a fresh appointment of General Bajwa as Army chief under article 243 of the Constitution. However, the court questioned how the fresh appointment was different from the previous appointment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan through an official notification of August 19 granted a three-year extension to General Bajwa, citing "regional security environment". Bajwa's original tenure is set to expire on Thursday at midnight and he can continue as the Army chief if the Supreme Court decides the case in his favour before that.

The government withdrew the August 19 orders after the top court's observations in the case and issued a fresh notification which was also rejected by the court on Wednesday. The unprecedented action by the apex court shook the high echelon of powers as the government scrambled to control the damage.

Prime Minister Khan held an emergency Cabinet meeting to deal with the precarious situation, with Gen Bajwa himself attending the deliberations. The case was expected to have widespread ramification for the country and its powerful army.

Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post as law minister on Tuesday to pursue the case, represented Gen Bajwa in the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Pakistan's top court to rule on controversial extension for army chief

Pakistans top court will rule on Thursday whether to grant an extension to the countrys army chief, in a rare case that pits the judiciary against the government and the military.The cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan approved a three-yea...

UPDATE 1-France's EDF launches construction of Scottish windfarm

French power group EDF, which has faced criticism in Britain over cost over-runs at the Hinkley Point C nuclear project, said it would build a new Scottish windfarm. State-controlled EDF said it would start construction of the 450 megawatts...

Karan Johar celebrates 16 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

As Kal Ho Naa Ho clocked 16 years, director Karan Johar shared his love for the movie, which is close to his heart. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was written by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019