China could put U.S. Hong Kong law drafters on no-entry list-Global Times editor

  • Hong Kong
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:42 IST
China is considering putting those who drafted the U.S. law supporting Hong Kong's protesters on a no-entry list barring them from entering China's mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau, Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on Thursday.

Hu, in a tweet, did not elaborate further on details of such a measure and did not say how he obtained the information. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

