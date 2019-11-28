Macron says EU must be part of any future US-Russia nuclear missile treaty

Paris, Nov 28 (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that European nations should be involved in any talks to forge a new pact limiting mid-range nuclear missiles held by the US and Russia, after a landmark Cold War-era accord fell apart this year.

"We cannot just content ourselves with bilateral treaties," Macron said after talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris. (AFP) SCY

