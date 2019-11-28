Chinese security forces in joint anti-terror drill in Serbia

Smederevo, Nov 28 (AP) Serbian and Chinese security forces are holding joint anti-terror drills in the Balkan country in a sign of Beijing's growing influence in the volatile region. The drill including special police troops from both countries is part of a security agreement signed earlier this year.

It also includes joint police foot patrols in three Serbian towns and the installation of hundreds of Huawei-made facial recognition cameras throughout the Serbian capital. The United States asserts that the Chinese telecommunication giant poses a national security risk because of its ties to the Beijing government, a claim that Huawei has denied.

Although it is formally seeking European Union membership, Serbia has increasingly been turning toward Russia and China. (AP) SCY SCY

