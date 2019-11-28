International Development News
Development News Edition

UN refugee agency denies 'starving migrants' report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:14 IST
UN refugee agency denies 'starving migrants' report
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

The head of the UN refugee agency on Thursday rejected as "offensive" a Guardian report alleging that the organization was "starving" asylum-seekers in Libya. "I find that accusation offensive," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi told reporters in Athens.

"I don't know where you read that report. Us, starving refugees and migrants in Libya? When my colleagues, day in, day out, risk their lives to access people that are often detained by criminal gangs?" he said.

The British daily earlier Thursday said it had seen a document circulated among UN staff saying that UNHCR would "phase out" food catering in a Tripoli centre under its supervision from 31 December. "After that, the facility will no longer be used as a transit centre, the document said, until the remaining refugees and migrants 'vacate voluntarily'," the daily said. The Guardian said it had spoken to an aid worker who said "they're just trying to starve them to motivate them to leave" and that hundreds "have apparently been without food for weeks".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to giverelief to Maharashtra farmers in two days....

Transasia announces foray into Brazilian market

Home-grown diagnostic company Transasia on Thursday announced a foray into Latin America by setting up an arm in Brazil, and said it will be investing up to Rs 95 crore over the next two years in the initiative. The city-headquartered comp...

UPDATE 2-France's Macron denies accepting Putin's missile proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denied having accepted a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on missile deployments in Europe but said it was important the Kremlin initiative not be simply dismissed.Russia has called on the...

Uddhav-led cabinet's first decision is to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's capital in Raigad Fort

Uddhav-led cabinets first decision Rs 20 cr to conserve Chatrapati Shivaji Maharajs capital in Raigad Fort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019