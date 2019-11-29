International Development News
S Africa's Zuma loses bid to appeal against bribe trial

  • Johannesburg
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:28 IST
former president Jacob Zuma. File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A South African court on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's attempts to appeal against his corruption trial related to a 1990s arms deal. The High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg ruled that "Mr. Zuma's leave to appeal is dismissed with costs".

He is alleged to have taken bribes worth four million rands (USD 270,000, 240,000 euros) related to a USD 3.4 billion arms deal in 1999 when he was deputy president.

