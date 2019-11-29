Confidant Sri Lanka will pursue Tamil reconciliation process: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Rajapaksa government will take forward the reconciliation process to meet the aspirations of Tamil community in Sri Lanka which also includes the implementation of 13th Amendment. Prime Minister Modi made these remarks after holding talks with Sri Lanka's President Gotayaba Rajapaksa, who is on a three-day visit to India.

"President Rajapaksa told me of his inclusive political point of view on ethnic harmony. I am confident that the Sri Lankan Government will pursue the process of reconciliation to meet the aspirations of equality, justice, peace and respect of Tamils," said Prime Minister Modi while sharing the stage with Rajapaksa. "The procedure of reconciliation also includes the implementation of 13th Amendment," PM Modi added.

"Sri Lanka and India share a strong bond. We give priority to our relations with Sri Lanka under our 'Neighbourhood First' policy," he added. Modi said he and President Rajapaksa held a discussion on a wide range of issues including the mutual security and against terrorism. They also discussed the issue of fishermen.

"I have discussed in detail with President Rajapaksa on strengthening bilateral cooperation for mutual security and countering terrorism. Sri Lankan police officers in major Indian institutions are receiving counter-terrorist training," he said. "We also discussed issues affecting the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we will continue to have a constructive and humanitarian approach in this matter," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Rajapaksa on his recent election victory and said it is a matter of honour for us that President Rajapaksa chose India for his first foreign trip "I want to extend my hearty congratulation to President Gotayaba for his election victory. I want to congratulate the people of Sri Lanka for successfully concluding the election process," PM Modi said.

"It is a matter of honour for us that President Rajapaksa chose India for his first foreign trip and gave us the opportunity to honour him in India within two weeks of taking office," he added. (ANI)

