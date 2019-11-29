International Development News
Development News Edition

Confidant Sri Lanka will pursue Tamil reconciliation process: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Rajapaksa government will take forward the reconciliation process to meet the aspirations of Tamil community in Sri Lanka which also includes the implementation of 13th Amendment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:43 IST
Confidant Sri Lanka will pursue Tamil reconciliation process: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Rajapaksa government will take forward the reconciliation process to meet the aspirations of Tamil community in Sri Lanka which also includes the implementation of 13th Amendment. Prime Minister Modi made these remarks after holding talks with Sri Lanka's President Gotayaba Rajapaksa, who is on a three-day visit to India.

"President Rajapaksa told me of his inclusive political point of view on ethnic harmony. I am confident that the Sri Lankan Government will pursue the process of reconciliation to meet the aspirations of equality, justice, peace and respect of Tamils," said Prime Minister Modi while sharing the stage with Rajapaksa. "The procedure of reconciliation also includes the implementation of 13th Amendment," PM Modi added.

"Sri Lanka and India share a strong bond. We give priority to our relations with Sri Lanka under our 'Neighbourhood First' policy," he added. Modi said he and President Rajapaksa held a discussion on a wide range of issues including the mutual security and against terrorism. They also discussed the issue of fishermen.

"I have discussed in detail with President Rajapaksa on strengthening bilateral cooperation for mutual security and countering terrorism. Sri Lankan police officers in major Indian institutions are receiving counter-terrorist training," he said. "We also discussed issues affecting the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we will continue to have a constructive and humanitarian approach in this matter," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Rajapaksa on his recent election victory and said it is a matter of honour for us that President Rajapaksa chose India for his first foreign trip "I want to extend my hearty congratulation to President Gotayaba for his election victory. I want to congratulate the people of Sri Lanka for successfully concluding the election process," PM Modi said.

"It is a matter of honour for us that President Rajapaksa chose India for his first foreign trip and gave us the opportunity to honour him in India within two weeks of taking office," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad Police arrest accused in veterinary doctor murder case

Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested those accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana. The case was reported in Shadnagar police station limits. The accused are a lorry driver and c...

Actor-producer Chetan Kalia taking big strides in Punjabi showbiz sector

New Delhi India, Nov 29 ANINewsVoir Actor-producer Chetan Kalia is taking positive strides in Punjabi showbiz sector to establish himself as a global entertainer. Musitube Director Chetan Kalia is a budding actor and producer in the Punjabi...

Suu Kyi fans join VIP tours for Rohingya genocide trial

Yangon, Nov 29 AFP Ardent fans of Aung San Suu Kyi are snapping up spots on USD 2,000 tours to The Hague, in a display of moral support as Myanmar faces charges of genocide over the Rohingya crisis at the UNs top court in December. Supporte...

PDP MP demands loan waiver for J-K farmers

Peoples Democratic Party PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Friday requested the central government to waive off the loan of Jammu and Kashmir farmers while asserting that unseasonal rain and snowfall in the region has led to crop loss. The farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019