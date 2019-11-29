International Development News
Development News Edition

New flight mgmt system to offer real time data for alternative trajectories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:55 IST
New flight mgmt system to offer real time data for alternative trajectories

Pilots may soon be able to access data and calculate alternative trajectories on a real time basis during flights, with a new and faster flight management system in the works. An offering from French major Thales, the Flight Management System (FMS) is expected to be available for commercial use by 2024.

PureFlyt, an entirely connected FMS, will provide the "best combination of safety, security and operation efficiency", according to Thales. "It (PureFlyt) is a big one because it is connecting open world to flight avionics. It is a big project not only in terms of R&D (Research & Development) but also in terms of what it brings to the industry," Thales Vice-President Flight Avionics Jean-Paul Ebanga told PTI here.

Thales, which has substantial presence in India, already has an FMS. Ebanga said that connectivity would be the main difference between the current FMS and the new one.

"FMS is a closed equipment and tomorrow it will be able to fetch data from the outside world in a secure way... You can have real time data which can make your navigational application much more powerful," he noted. The new FMS would be able to gather on-board and open-world data, including weather information and calculate alternative trajectories in real time, to propose or react quickly to changes of plan.

In the new system, real time weather forecast can be uploaded, which would help pilots to compute the best possible route. In 10-12 hour flights, it would be a significant advantage for the pilots, Ebanga said. According to him, the company would also rely on its engineering centre in India for the project.

"PureFlyt will allow crews to make better decisions using more sources of information, will bring improved performance and reactivity to the aircraft during complex phases of flight," Thales said in a statement this week. Ebanga said that PureFlyt would make flights safer, greener, easier for the pilots to manage and more profitable for airlines, he added.

For engineering development, Thales uses Indian engineering force and is investing in the country from that point of view, the company's Vice President Strategy (Avionic Global Business Unit) Christophe Wilhelm told PTI. Among others, Thales provides avionics maintenance for IndiGo planes and navigational aids to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

PDP MP demands loan waiver for J-K farmers

Peoples Democratic Party PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Friday requested the central government to waive off the loan of Jammu and Kashmir farmers while asserting that unseasonal rain and snowfall in the region has led to crop loss. The farmer...

RIICO official caught red-handed while taking bribe: ACB

A regional manager of the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 in states Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said. Accused RIICO offic...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century tr...

Complete transparency in recruitment of people with disabilities: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry has clarified that recruitment process for Disabled persons Divyangjan is not only transparent and fair but also in accordance with statutory provisions and the law of the land. The statement came in the backdrop of Div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019