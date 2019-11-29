International Development News
Development News Edition

Canada's economy slowed in third quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:56 IST
Canada's economy slowed in third quarter

Ottawa, Nov 29 (AFP) Canada's economy put on the brakes in the third quarter sending growth falling to 1.3 per cent, or almost one-third of the previous three months' GDP, the government statistical agency said Friday. Statistics Canada blamed a drop in exports for the slowdown, noting that it was moderated by an uptick in consumer spending and business investment.

The agency also revised downward its second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure to 3.5 per cent from its initial estimate in August of 3.7 per cent. This expansion was the fastest among Group of Seven industrialised countries. Canada's GDP in the three months ending September 30 was in line with analysts' forecasts.

With projections of a further slowing in activity toward the end of the year, most economists believe the Bank of Canada will leave its key lending rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent when it is announced next week. "Canada's third quarter was another so-so result," commented CIBC analyst Avery Shenfeld, "with this quarter's growth rate also in line with the average pace we've seen in the past year or more."

Interest rates, he said, were likely "low enough to offset the drag from weak external markets." According to Statistics Canada, export volumes declined 0.4 per cent in the third quarter after rising 3.1 per cent in the previous three months, while recent import volumes were flat following a small drop in the second quarter.

Exports of non-metallic minerals and farm and fishing products were down, the agency said. These declines were partly offset by higher exports of metal ores and concentrates, and clothing and footwear products.

Increases in household spending, meanwhile, were largely driven by purchases of new trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles. Housing investment rose at its fastest pace in seven years, driven by both new home construction and resales -- notably in the hot real estate markets of British Columbia and Ontario provinces.

Business investments in engineering structures, machinery and equipment and intellectual property products were also up. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several injured, one detained in stabbing incident near London Bridge: Police

A number of injuries were reported and a man detained at the scene after a stabbing incident at premises near the iconic London Bridge on Friday, police said. The area, which is in the heart of British capital, remains cordoned off with hea...

New sun has risen in Maharashtra, hopefully, new sun will rise in Goa: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal on Friday echoed the sentiments of the new ally -- Shiv Sena -- over the possibility of forming a non-BJP government in Goa, hoping that a new sun will rise in the state. Speaking to ANI here, Sibal said ...

Meeting discusses modalities of conducting Census Operation

A state-level coordination committee meeting was held here on Friday to discuss the modalities of conducting the Census operation of 2021, officials said. Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew chaired the meeting which was also attended by Deputy...

Report: Giants to place LS DeOssie on IR

The New York Giants are expected to place long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported. DeOssie, who is nursing wrist and knee injuries, was responsible for a bad snap that led to a 42-yard missed field...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019