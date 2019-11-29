Nawaz Sharif was near site of stabbing incident at London Bridge
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was near the site where the stabbing incident took place at London Bridge on Friday, Pakistan media reported, adding that the PML-N leader has reached back home safely.
Sharif was on his way to an appointment at London Bridge Hospital on Friday afternoon when the police sealed the area near the hospital because of the stabbing incident, Geo News reported, quoting a source travelling in one of three cars with the former prime minister.
Several people have sustained injuries in the stabbing incident, Metropolitan Police said, adding that they are treating the incident as "terror-related" as a precaution while the circumstances remain unclear. (ANI)
