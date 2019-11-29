International Development News
UN Human Rights asked Israel to reverse expulsion of Omar Shakir  

US citizen Omar Shakir was serving as Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) in Israel and Palestine since 2016. He is the first human rights researcher to be expelled by Israel on the ground of supporting BDS movement.

Image Credit: UNHR

United Nations Human Rights (UNHR) on Friday asked the Israel to roll back its decision of deporting Mr. Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director of Human Rights Watch (HRW). In a media statement on the issue, the UN human rights body expressed serious concerns on his expulsion from the Jewish nation.

"UN Human Rights Chief Ms. Michelle Bachelet deeply regrets the decision of Israeli government to expel HRW Director Mr. Omar Shakir. His expulsion casts a shadow over Israel's commitments to freedom of expression and freedom of association," said UNHR in a tweet on Friday. Shakir is an American citizen and was working in Israel and Palestine since 2016.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the High Commissioner highlighted that the expulsion undermines Israel's commitments to freedom of expression and asked for its immediate roll back. She also pointed out that the 'freedom of expression and association protect the expression of support for, or opposition to, movements such as the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions), which do not incite discrimination, violence or hostility'.

Shakir was ordered to leave Israel in May 2018 within 14 days. He challenged the decision in the Supreme Court of Israel which finally upheld his expulsion on the basis of a law of the land which allows the government to expel those who support the BDS movement. According to Israel, BDS is a design of Palestine sympathizers and supporters. The Jewish state has formally banned the entry of BDS supporters in the country.

However, the case against Shakir is related to a statement he had reportedly made during his student days, before entering in Israel as a human rights professional. BDS is related to the areas which were allegedly occupied by the Israel. However, Israel claims its legal rights on the land and about 600,000 Israelis are living in settlements on the dispute land. Contrary to that Palestine claims the land was illegally grabbed by Israel and launched the BDS movement to corner Israel on international forums.

