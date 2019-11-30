International Development News
Nepal By-polls: Voting underway for 52 vacant posts

Voting for by-elections to elect people's representatives for 52 vacant posts in Kathmandu Valley is being held on Saturday.

Nepal By-polls: Voting underway for 52 vacant posts
Voting underway for by-elections in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Image Credit: ANI

Voting for by-elections to elect people's representatives for 52 vacant posts in Kathmandu Valley is being held on Saturday. Today's by-elections will be held for 52 vacant positions, including a vacant seat in the House of Representatives in Kaski constituency-2, while for State Assembly members in Bhaktapur, Baglung and Dang. Similarly, the election is also for the mayor at Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City.

The polls will also determine the election of three provincial assembly members, one mayor, three rural municipality chairpersons, one rural municipality vice-chair, and 43 ward chairs. People have cued up to cast their ballots in the polls which are a significant mid-term litmus test for all political parties, according to Kathmandu Post.

Top ruling party leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, have admitted that the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will face a tough time maintaining the seats they got in the previous polls. However, the Nepali Congress, which has the opportunity to grab the seats it had lost in the last election, does not have any better prospects, given its lethargic performance as an opposition as well as controversies of its own, say analysts.

While the by-elections won't change the existing dynamics of the government, they do help cement existing values and rebuild trust among voters, and provide a gauge of votes before the next major elections. Meanwhile, in view of the by-election, the Metropolitan Police Range, Bhaktapur has put a ban on vehicular movement today.

The restriction was made effective from Friday midnight and will end at 9 pm on Saturday. (ANI)

© Copyright 2019