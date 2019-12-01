India 1st country to make entire Haj process digital: Minister Naqvi
India has become the first country to make the entire Haj process digital, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday after signing the bilateral agreement for the pilgrimage with the Saudi Haj Minister in Jeddah. An online application, e-visa, Haj mobile app, "e-MASIHA" health facility, "e-luggage pre-tagging" providing all information in India itself regarding accommodation and transportation in Mecca-Madina will be provided to Indian Muslims going for the Haj in 2020, he said.
Naqvi made the remarks after signing the bilateral annual Haj 2020 agreement between India and Saudi Arabia with Haj and Umrah Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten. Naqvi said for the first time facilities were provided for digital pre-tagging of pilgrims' baggage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abbas Naqvi
- India
- Saudi
- Jeddah
- Muslims
- Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten
ALSO READ
Indian couple convicted of labour trafficking
Konecranes Launches its Multi-award-Winning Agilon Material Handling Solution in India
Cricket-India declare on 493-6 in Indore test against Bangladesh
India declare 1st innings at overnight 493/6
Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test