International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladesh jails three over deadly crash that sparked major protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:50 IST
Bangladesh jails three over deadly crash that sparked major protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Bangladeshi court on Sunday sentenced three transport workers to life for a road crash last year that killed two students and triggered major anti-government protests. Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took to the streets after the two teenagers were hit by an out-of-control bus that had been illegally racing through the streets of Dhaka in July 2018.

The three workers, including two drivers, were found guilty of culpable homicide, prosecutor Tapash Kumar Paul told reporters. "We are happy with the verdict," he told AFP.

The rallies, which began over anger at road safety but soon morphed into opposition to the government, lasted more than a week and paralyzed the capital's traffic. As the demonstrations spread across the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a heavy crackdown and more than 150 people were left injured after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Pro-government groups allied with the government also attacked demonstrators, as well as journalists. Traffic accidents have spiked in Bangladesh with at least 7,500 people -- over 20 a day -- dying on the road in 2018, according to the Passengers Welfare Association, a private watchdog.

Following the protests, the government passed a tough traffic law in the country of 168 million, drawing a backlash from the strong and well-organized transport workers' unions. Reckless driving and unfit vehicles -- even in major cities -- are common sights in Bangladesh, but the unions have frequently stopped authorities from taking action against drivers or vehicle owners.

Drivers are often half-trained or ignorant of traffic rules as driving licenses can easily be acquired with bribes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Comoros seeks $4.6 in investment to climb out of poverty

Comoros President Azali Assoumani said he is looking to raise 4.2 billion euros 4.63 billion at an investment conference this week as he seeks to consolidate political stability and improve the economy ahead of elections next year.The India...

Ronaldo rescues a point as Juve slip at home to Sassuolo

Milan, Dec 1 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Juventus at home against Sassuolo on Sunday but the result left the way open for Inter Milan to take top spot in Serie A. We didnt use our heads, lamented Juventus boss Maurizio Sarr...

Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants

Two days of clashes between regime forces and armed groups in Syrias last major opposition bastion have killed nearly 70 on both sides, undermining a months-long ceasefire agreement, a war monitor said Sunday. The battles in the northwester...

Nepal President Bhandari declares South Asian Games open

The 13th South Asian Games formally kicked off on Sunday with Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari declaring them open during a colourful ceremony at the Dasharath Stadium here. Bhandaris formal announcement to open the Games featuring the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019