International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan: After SC decision, PTI contacts allies to amend Army Act

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started contacting allies as the government looks to amend the Army Act to continue army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension beyond six months.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 10:50 IST
Pakistan: After SC decision, PTI contacts allies to amend Army Act
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started contacting allies as the government looks to amend the Army Act to continue army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension beyond six months. The development comes days after Pakistan's Supreme Court granted conditional permission to extend Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa's tenure.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met a delegation of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday in Karachi. Pakistan based newspaper Dawn quoted an MQM-P source as saying that the main purpose of the meeting was to show that the PTI-led coalition, of which the MQM-P is a vital part, was intact and that there would be smooth sailing in legislation pertaining to the extension of army chief's tenure.

Qureshi and MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui spoke to media after their meeting. "We are bound to [carry out] that legislation. We have accepted it respectfully," Foreign Minister Qureshi said, responding to a question if the government would succeed in amending the Army Act.

Siddiqui said his party would continue to extend "unconditional" support to the PTI-led government on "important national issues". On November 28, in a major blow to the PTI government and Pakistani Army, the Supreme Court had granted conditional permission to extend the country's incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure by only six months instead of three years, which the Imran Khan-led government had given in August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Will & Grace' actor Shelley Morrison dies at 83

Actor Shelley Morrison, best known for playing Karen Walkers maid Rosario Salazar on Will Grace, has died. She was 83. Morrison died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center from heart failure, her husband, filmmaker Walter Dominguez, said in a stat...

15 killed as wall collapses in TN village following heavy

In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 15 people, including ten women, were killed when a wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near here on Monday, police said. The 15-foot tall private compound wall, totally we...

Networks in brain play crucial role in suicide risk: Study

Researchers have identified key networks within the brain which they say play a crucial role in fostering a person to commit suicide. The study was published in the journal, Molecular Psychiatry.The facts in relation to suicide are stark 80...

Texans end run of futility against Patriots

Deshaun Watson passed for three touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown as the host Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday. The Texans 8-4 maintained their one-game lead in the AFC South with their first victory...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019