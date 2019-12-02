China to sanction US NGOs including Human Rights Watch over Hong Kong protests

China said Monday it would impose sanctions on US-based NGOs that have acted "badly" over the recent unrest in Hong Kong. The sanctions will apply to NGOs including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

China's Foreign Ministry had on Thursday objected to legislation signed by US President Donald Trump backing protesters in Hong Kong and said that it was a serious interference in Chinese affairs.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of protesters waved American flags, with some donning Donald Trump logo hats and t-shirts, as they unfurled a banner depicting the U.S. president standing astride a tank with a U.S. flag behind him.

