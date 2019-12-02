International Development News
Development News Edition

China to sanction US NGOs including Human Rights Watch over Hong Kong protests

China to sanction US NGOs including Human Rights Watch over Hong Kong protests

China said Monday it would impose sanctions on US-based NGOs that have acted "badly" over the recent unrest in Hong Kong. The sanctions will apply to NGOs including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

China's Foreign Ministry had on Thursday objected to legislation signed by US President Donald Trump backing protesters in Hong Kong and said that it was a serious interference in Chinese affairs.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of protesters waved American flags, with some donning Donald Trump logo hats and t-shirts, as they unfurled a banner depicting the U.S. president standing astride a tank with a U.S. flag behind him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Model Khloe Kardashian is facing mixed feelings for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the couple separated ways earlier this year. On Sundays episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 35-year-old star said she is confused after her ...

Make up your minds, Merkel protegee tells new SPD leaders

The coalition deal forming the basis of Germanys ruling alliance is not up for renegotiation and the new leaders of the Social Democrats SDP must decide whether or not they want to stay in government, Chancellor Angela Merkels protegee said...

FOREX-Yen tumbles, Australian, New Zealand dollars rally on upbeat China data

The Japanese yen fell to a six-month low on Monday and the Australian and New Zealand dollars rallied after an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity raised hopes of a brighter outlook for the world economy. The euro was stead...

Britain to honour its dead with vigil after London Bridge attack

Britain will on Monday honour the two people who were killed when a militant knife man went on a stabbing spree near London Bridge in an attack that has thrust criminal justice to the centre of the election campaign.Jack Merritt, 25, and Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019